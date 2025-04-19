Box Office: Comparing Akshay Kumar's top openers post-pandemic; where does Kesari 2 rank?

Akshay Kumar has remained consistent at the box office even after the pandemic reshaped the industry. With the release of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh yesterday, we take a stroll down memory lane to compare its opening day numbers with Kumar’s other post-pandemic openers.

Here’s a comparison of his top openers since 2021! Revenue to be read in India Net Collections:

Suryavanshi — Rs 26 crore

Sky Force — Rs 13.75 crore

Bachchhan Paandey — Rs 12.25 crore

Samrat Prithviraj — Rs 10.50 crore

Kesari 2 — Rs 7 crore

The movies came out in 2021, 2025, 2022, 2022, and 2025, respectively.

Suryavanshi, the high-octane action film directed by Rohit Shetty, set the bar high for Akshay Kumar’s post-pandemic box office performance. With a Rs 26 crore opening, the entry capitalized on the anticipation generated by its cop universe connection, bringing together iconic characters like Singham and Simmba. Fans flocked to the theaters to witness the grand-scale production by Shetty.

Sky Force, despite its patriotic appeal and Republic Day weekend release, took a comparatively softer start with Rs 13.75 crore. The film’s premise, focusing on India’s first airstrike during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war, garnered significant initial interest but couldn’t transition the hype into strong revenue.

Meanwhile, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, released in the same year, performed underwhelmingly at the box office with openings of Rs 12.25 crore and Rs 10.50 crore, respectively. Both films faced challenges in drawing audiences despite their star-studded cast and epic historical drama appeal.

As for Kesari 2, the sequel to Kumar’s Kesari (2019), it opened with Rs 7 crore, marking a modest start in comparison to the actor’s preceding films. Although its theme, revolving around the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, carries emotional weight, it seems to be facing hurdles in matching the widespread appeal of the star's more action-packed adventures. Notably, it’s being said that the film will rely more on a long-term run at the box office instead of an explosive start, given its serious tone.

Kesari 2 will have to extensively build word of mouth.

