Kesari Chapter 2 Review: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer is gritty and gutsy, though unnecessarily commercial at times

Brief:

Kesari Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat’s book The Case That Shook The Empire, stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, and others. The film revisits the infamous Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919 and the subsequent legal battle to expose the truth behind the British atrocity.

Plot:

The story opens on April 13, 1919, with the horrific Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, where General Dyer (Simon Paisley Day) orders a brutal attack on a peaceful gathering protesting the Rowlatt Act, which allowed imprisonment without trial. The British frame the massacre as a response to a violent rebellion, but activist Kirpal Singh’s son, who loses his mother and daughter in the tragedy, strives to reveal the truth. Devastated when Dyer is acquitted, he slits his wrist and dies.

Sir Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar), a knighted lawyer loyal to the British, begins to question the false narrative created by the British. As he uncovers evidence of a premeditated genocide, Nair, along with his co-counsel Dilreet Kaur (Ananya Panday), takes on the British establishment, represented by the eccentric Mr. McKenzie (R Madhavan).

Watch Kesari Chapter 2 to find out what Sir Sankaran Nair had to go through, in order to prove that Jallianwala Bagh Massacre was not a retaliation to a terrorist attack and that the protesters had no weapons.

What Works for Kesari Chapter 2:

The film’s grittiness and gutsy approach make it a compelling watch, especially in its exceptional second half, where the courtroom sequences take center stage. The courtroom scenes are tightly written, emotionally charging, and brilliantly executed, thus keeping viewers on edge. The film’s music is another aspect worth appreciating. Teri Mitti from Kesari 1 is repurposed with haunting effect. New tracks like Oh Shera and Kithe Gaya Tu Saaiyaan deliver goosebumps with their soulful intensity.

The grounded performances elevate the narrative, with the ensemble cast bringing authenticity and depth. Akshay Kumar in the climax will convince you to stand up and clap. The film’s unapologetic portrayal of British cruelty and its focus on Nair’s transformation from a loyalist to a truth-seeker resonate deeply, making it a tribute to India’s fight for justice.

What Doesn’t Work for Kesari Chapter 2:

Despite its strengths, the film stumbles in parts. The depiction of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre lacks the impact it deserves. The decision to lean into commercial elements like over-the-top elevations and loud background scores at various instances through the course of the film, undermines the story’s inherent gravity. A more grounded and realistic approach could have made the film technically sounder and emotionally more resonant. Also, at times, one may find themselves unable to understand what the Brits are speaking in Hindi. Barring these issues, Kesari Chapter 2 is a fitting spiritual sequel to Kesari.

Watch the Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer

Performances in Kesari Chapter 2:

Akshay Kumar delivers a terrific performance as Sir Sankaran Nair, portraying his internal conflict in a nuanced manner. His climax sequence is a masterclass of hard-hitting drama done right. R Madhavan is brilliant as Mr. McKenzie, bringing intensity and charisma. His entry in the pre-interval scene marks a turning point. The movie picks up from there and never looks back.

Ananya Panday delivers a heartfelt performance as Dilreet Kaur, making her character relatable and inspiring. Simon Paisley Day is chilling as General Dyer. He makes you loathe him and that's a testament to his convincing portrayal. The supporting cast members do well in their limited but necessary roles.

Final Verdict of Kesari Chapter 2:

Kesari Chapter 2 is a must-watch for its gripping courtroom drama, stellar performances, and unflinching portrayal of a dark chapter in history. While the film’s commercial aspects like the loud score often detract from the movie's groundedness, its powerful second half, soulful music, and exceptional performances make it a compelling experience.

Had it embraced a more restrained and realistic approach, it could have been a movie for the ages. Nonetheless, it’s a very worthy tribute to the fight for truth and justice. You can watch Kesari Chapter 2 in theatres now. If you have watched Kesari Chapter 2, what did you feel about it? Tag Pinkvilla from your social networking handles to let us know.

