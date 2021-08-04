EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kriti Sanon opens up on Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar and signing two more films

Kriti Sanon has an interesting line up of films ahead. One of which is Bachchan Pandey with . In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti said that she had a blast shooting for the film with Khiladi Kumar. “I love shooting with him. He’s a great co-star and is so much fun to be with on the sets. He’s constantly playing some or the other games. We were in Jaisalmer for about 40 days, and it kind of became like one bunch of a family, who used to eat together and play together,” says Kriti.

She adds that they would play games like Badminton and Ludo on Bachchan Pandey’s sets. “He’s constantly having fun, and likes people to also have fun. We would play games like Tambola and all, and even the people who were serving food there, the people from the hotel would also join in. He’s like a people’s person. He likes involving everyone who’s there, whether it’s a costume person, makeup person or anyone on sets. He brings people together and that’s amazing,” shares Kriti.

Further talking about the film, Kriti informs, “It is a very unique script I would say, very entertaining. It’s got everything - action, comedy, romance, drama, it’s got a little bit of thriller too. The dynamics of his and my character is very unique. You have seen his looks, so his look is like a killer. I had a blast shooting that film.”

Speculations are rife that Kriti has been approached for the Hindi remake of Kill Bill. Is that true? “I wouldn’t talk about any film that hasn’t been announced. So far, the films that I can talk about are, as you mentioned, Bachchan Pandey, Hum Do Humare Do, Bhediya and Adipurush. There are actually 2 more films that I have said yes to, but I can’t say what. I think it’s the producers’ right to announce when they feel right and it’s their moment,” says Kriti.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon to shoot Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in October: You’ll see me do action for first time