John Abraham and Rohit Shetty’s actioner inspired by former Mumbai Police Commissioner’s life; actor to commence shoot from THIS date?

John Abraham and Rohit Shetty are two gems of the Indian film industry. It’s been a while since fans have been wanting them to come together and create a masterpiece for the big screen. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Abraham confirmed joining hands with Shetty for a banger. Now, a news report suggests that their upcoming actioner is inspired by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner’s life. Moreover, it’s all set to go on floors on April 18, 2025. Read on!

Advertisement

John Abraham confirmed his collaboration with Rohit Shetty during a chat with Pinkvilla. Now, a report by Mid-Day suggests that the film will go on floors on April 18, 2025, at Esel Studio in Trombay. The publication also reported that it will be a four-month schedule which is expected to end by June.

An industry insider told the publication that the yet untitled film, based on the life of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria, reads like a thriller. It’s intense and has many high points; right from his investigation of the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 26/11 attacks, to his face-off with the underworld.

“With the autobiography serving as the blueprint, the film will trace the story of a Bandra boy becoming a cop, his relationship with Mumbai, and how he played a crucial role in protecting the city that faced many attacks,” the informed stated adding that the movie will be shot across 40 locations in Mumbai. Moreover, around 150 crew members will be on set in the first schedule.

Advertisement

Last month, John exclusively told Pinkvilla that he is very excited to work with Rohit because they have been wanting to do something together. He further added that the subject they’re talking about is a “banger” that will blow people apart.

“We've spoken quite often, so I hope something very productive comes up really soon. That would be great. It's not just about two people collaborating; it's also about the subject, and that's unbelievable. So, we hope something good comes from it,” said the Pathaan actor.

Are you excited for John Abraham and Rohit Shetty's upcoming actioner? John Abraham and Rohit Shetty have joined hands for an actioner. Are you excited to watch the entertainer? Yes No

For more updates on their upcoming actioner, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham confirms his collaboration with Rohit Shetty for a ‘banger that will blow people apart'