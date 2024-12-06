Box Office: Decoding ‘Pushpa Raj’ Allu Arjun's triumphant movie journey; How Pushpa 2 established a Telugu actor as Pan-India sensation

Icon star Allu Arjun is currently making noise all over the nation with the box-office performance of his latest release, Pushpa 2. The movie smashed all the previous existing records and set new benchmarks with a significant margin. Here's decoding the triumphant movie journey of Pushparaj Allu Arjun.

Debuting in 2003 as a leading man in Gangotri, Allu Arjun has completed 21 years in the industry. Coming from a Telugu film family, the actor rose to fame with the success of Arya and Bunny in his initial phase. Soon, the actor impressed the audience with his acting and insane dance skills.

With the release, Race Gurram, S/O Satyamurthy, Sarrainodu, DJ, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun made a separate fan base among the audience. He not only emerged as a superstar in Tollywood but also ranked as one of the highest-paid actors in regional cinema. However, it was none other than the 2021 released movie Pushpa that established him as a Pan India sensation.

Pushpa Part 1: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, introduced Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before look of a raw and rugged smuggler. It was the mannerisms, swag, and style of Pushpa Raj that made him a popular phenomenon among the masses.

One can imagine the hysteria of Pushpa by looking at its box office performance in the Hindi circuit. It was released with barely any promotions in Hindi, but the movie turned out to be a big success. For the unversed, the first part of the Pushpa franchise opened with just Rs 3 crore in Hindi, but it went on to collect Rs 100 crore in its full run in the North belt. Moreover, the actor also bagged his first-ever National Award for his performance in Pushpa Part 1, becoming the first-ever Tollywood actor to achieve this feat. This says it all!

Among the pan-India stars coming from Telugu cinema, no one other than Allu Arjun could make it big in the Hindi circuit without the star director - SS Rajamouli. Be it Prabhas, Ram Charan or Jr NTR, all three of them have an SSR link in common. While Prabhas emerged as a Pan-India star with the release of Rajamouli's Baahubali series, Ram Charan and Jr NTR made it big with SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Having said that, Pushpa was just a trailer, Pushpa 2 will prove what Allu Arjun can do with proper branding and mass cinema. As per reports, Allu Arjun received a remuneration of around Rs 300 crore for Pushpa 2, which makes him the highest paid actor in India right now. While Pushpa 2 is set for a monstrous theatrical run, it will be interesting to see whether or not the movie can zoom past the Rs 1000 crore mark globally.

What do you think about the journey of Allu Arjun from an actor to a Telugu Superstar to a Pan-India sensation? Comment down your thoughts.

