Box Office: Delving into how Rhea Chakraborty's movies performed over the years; Mere Dad Ki Maruti to Chehre

Rhea Chakraborty, who started her career as a video jockey, made her acting debut with Telugu film, Tuneega Tuneega in 2012. A year later, she made her Bollywood debut with Mere Dad Ki Maruti. She has worked in a handful of movies in her career. Let's take a look at how her films performed theatrically at the box office.

Revisiting Box Office Performances Of Rhea Chakraborty's Movies

MERE DAD KI MARUTI

Distributed by Yash Raj Films, Mere Dad Ki Maruti starred Saqib Saleem and Ram Kapoor. Rhea Chakraborty played the role of Saqib's on-screen love interest in the movie. The 2013 comedy film earned Rs 10.5 crore at the box office. It secured a below average verdict.

SONALI CABLE

Co-produced by Ramesh Sippy and Rohan Sippy, Sonali Cable featured Rhea Chakraborty in the lead role. She was romantically paired with Ali Fazal in the film. The comedy drama managed to collect Rs 75 lakh net in India. The 2014 film was a disaster.

BANK CHOR

Bank Chor was headlined by Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role alongside Rhea Chakraborty. The black comedy movie backed by Y-Films fetched a net business of Rs 7 crore in its full run. The 2017 movie turned out to be a flop.

JALEBI

Backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Jalebi starred Rhea Chakraborty in the lead role. Also featuring then debutante Varun Mitra, the musical romantic drama movie earned Rs 2.25 crore net business in India. The 2018 film was a disaster.

Advertisement

CHEHRE

Co-produced by Anand Pandit, Chehre was shouldered on Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. Rumi Jaffery's directorial featured Rhea Chakraborty in a brief role. The mystery thriller netted Rs 5 crore while emerging a disaster.

Net India Earnings And Verdicts Of Rhea Chakraborty's Movies Are Mentioned Below:

Movies Net India Collections Verdicts Mere Dad Ki Maruti Rs 10.5 crore Below Average Sonali Cable Rs 75 lakh Disaster Bank Chor Rs 7 crore Flop Jalebi Rs 2.25 crore Disaster Chehre Rs 5 crore Disaster

This is to note that Rhea Chakraborty played cameos in Dobaara: See Your Evil and Half Girlfriend.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.