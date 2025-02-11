Crime Beat Trailer Out: Saqib Saleem’s quest for truth with Saba Azad, Sai Tamhankar intrigues; Rahul Bhat shines in negative role

Saqib Saleem and Saba Azad are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming series, Crime Beat. Just a couple of days ago, the makers shared the release date of the show along with a gripping poster. Now, adding to the anticipation, the trailer has been dropped, giving a closer look into the show.

On February 11, the makers of Crime Beat shared the trailer across all social media platforms. Clocking in at 2 minutes and 53 seconds, it introduces us to Saqib Saleem ’s character, Abhishek Sinha, a crime beat journalist. In the trailer, we see him interviewing an accused kidnapper to showcase "patrakarita ki power."

He later joins a leading news channel, where he meets Saba Azad ’s character. This is where his quest to prove himself with "dhaansu stories" begins. Sinha not only has to struggle and fight for his stories but also for credit against his editorial head.

Additionally, Rahul Bhat will be seen in the antagonist role of Binny Chaudhary, who is being chased by the Delhi Police. Adding to the drama, Sai Tamhankar will play the role of an actress, Archana Pandey.

"A stringer, Abhishek, gets caught up in a game of lies, scams, and politics when a fugitive gangster returns to Delhi with a vendetta. How far will Abhishek go to become the best crime journalist?" reads the show's description on YouTube.

"In a world where secrets are hidden at any cost, he’s willing to pay the price for the truth. #CrimeBeat premieres on 21st Feb, only on #ZEE5," read the post shared alongside the trailer.

Watch the trailer here

Several internet users reacted to the trailer, with one fan expressing excitement about Saqib Saleem and Saba Azad reuniting after 14 years. Another fan shared, "Loved the dialogues... 'Sabka sahi aur galat alag hota hai....' Waaah!!!!"

The upcoming show features Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad, Rahul Bhat, Sai Tamhankar, Danish Husain, Adinath Kothare, and Rajesh Tailang in key roles. Directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, Crime Beat is produced by Content Films Productions. It is scheduled to premiere on February 21, 2025, on Zee5.