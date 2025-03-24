Dia Mirza calls for apology to Rhea Chakraborty after clearance in Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘You went on a witch hunt…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza recently took to social media to call for an apology to Rhea Chakraborty after she was officially cleared of all allegations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Dia Mirza wrote, “Who in the media will have the grace to put out a written apology to Rhea Chakraborthy and her family? You went on a witch hunt.”

She added, “You caused deep anguish and harassment just for TRPs. Apologize. That's the very least you can do.”

Dia Mirza responded following the CBI's submission of two closure reports on March 22. The reports pertain to separate cases, one involving allegations made by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against Rhea Chakraborty and the other addressing accusations Rhea had leveled against Sushant's family.

In August 2020, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officially took over the probe from the Bihar Police. CBI conducted a detailed investigation of the case and now they have given Rhea a clean chit in the case, clearing all accusations against her. clearing all accusations against her. Not only her, but also her parents, brother and everyone accused in the case have been given a clean chit, as per reports.

For the unversed, in the SSR death case, Rhea Chakraborty found herself at the center of relentless media scrutiny. The intense coverage and speculation led to her arrest in September 2020, after which she was sent to Mumbai’s Byculla Jail in connection with the case. She remained in custody for 28 days before finally being granted bail.

Reacting to the CBI’s closure report, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, welcomed the agency’s findings and expressed his gratitude for the thorough investigation conducted over the last four and a half years. He conveyed relief that the matter had been carefully examined from all possible angles before being closed.

Reflecting on the events surrounding the case, he strongly condemned the widespread misinformation and said, “The amount of false narrative in social media and electronic media was totally uncalled for. Innocent people were hounded and paraded before the media and investigative authorities. I hope this does not repeat in any case.”

