Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik BREAKS SILENCE after CBI files closure report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently filed a closure report in the case, concluding “no evidence of foul play” in Rajput’s unfortunate demise. In response to this, Rhea’s brother reacted to the decision on his social media.

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty shared an old monochrome video featuring him and his sister walking toward the mountains. Keeping it short yet significant, Showik wrote ‘Satyamev Jayate’ which translates to ‘Truth always wins’, followed by a folded hand emoji. On the other hand, Rhea has yet to publicly comment on the CBI’s decision.

Post shared by Showik Chakraborty

However, on Saturday, Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, reacted to the development and highlighted the hardships Rhea and her family had to go through during the period of investigation.

“The amount of false narrative in the social media and electronic media was totally uncalled for. Rhea Chakraborty underwent untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days for no fault of hers until Justice Sarang V Kotwal released her on bail,” the legal counsel of the actress said in an official statement as per News 18.

According to the above-mentioned publication, CBI’s closure report suggested that Sushant’s death was suicide and no foul play involved. The officials stated no scientific proof was found validating that the actor was instigated to commit suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his Mumbai home. In response to this, Rhea was accused of abetting the actor to commit suicide by the late actor’s father. The actress and her brother were also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over accusations of money laundering.

The case was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea and her brother alleging they supplied drugs to the actor.

While the Bombay High Court overruled the theory of Rhea being responsible for Sushant’s alleged addiction, they were granted bail after a few months. The case was later transferred to the CBI, which has been probing the matter since then.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.