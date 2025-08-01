Box Office: Dhadak 2 opens at Rs 3.75 crore; Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri starrer aims at Saturday growth

Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri and others has taken a decent start of Rs 3.5 - 4 crore net at the Indian box office. These are pretty reasonable numbers for a film with not much face value. Yes, if we compare it to Dhadak, the opening is much lower than it should have been. And let's not forget the day 1 discount offer, either. However, Dhadak 2 is not a legacy sequel but is infact a spiritual sequel to Dhadak, with no recurring cast.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Dhadak 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 3.5 - 4 crore Total Rs 3.75 crore net in 1 day

Dhadak 2 Targets A Rs 16 Crore Net Opening Weekend In India

Being a film that targets the multiplexes, Dhadak 2 is bound to grow over the weekend. The percentage of growth will determine the film's acceptance. Early trends suggest a Rs 14.50 crore net weekend. If the film holds up over the weekdays, it has a fair chance to end up with around Rs 30 crore net in its full run. If the target audience does not turn up to the theatres and instead prefers waiting for the movie to drop on digital, it won't be surprising if the gritty drama, ends up with a lifetime net of around Rs 25 crore net.

Dhadak 2's Actual Competition Is Holdover Releases Saiyaara And Mahavatar Narsimha

While Son Of Sardaar 2 is Dhadak 2's release rival, the actual competition that the movie is facing is from Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha. Both the holdover releases are still getting audiences. It won't be surprising if the latter two films end up as the top two picks of this weekend.

Clearly, the audiences are visiting theatres every weekend, for the film they think they will like. Coolie and War 2 are expected to keep this momentum going, and then there of course is Param Sundari towards the end of August.

Dhadak 2 In Theatres

Dhadak 2 plays in theatres now. Tickets for the movie can be booked from online ticketing applications or from the box office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

