War 2 USA Advance Booking Update: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer starts strong with USD 80k worth ticket sales, 2 weeks out

The advance bookings for War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, opened just a few hours back and the bookings are very heartening. There is a ray of optimism in the trade, seeing the strong initial sales. The film has sold tickets worth USD 80,000 in USA for the premieres, including fan shows. The North America sales are at somewhere around USD 100,000. The film's bookings have opened wide and the actioner has got the most premium screens across USA/Canada.

War 2's bookings are stronger in Telugu than in Hindi because the premiere culture is not that prevalent for Bollywood films. It's mostly the ardent devotees of Jr NTR who have made their premiere plans for the film's Telugu version. Over the weekend, there should be substantial growth in the collections of the film from the Hindi version.

War 2's Advance Bookings Suggest That The Promos Of The Film Have Struck A Chord

The promos of War 2 have struck a chord with the audience, going by the advance sales. The trailer has done the trick and the new song is just an added bonus, as far as generating interest for the movie is concerned. The audience knows what to expect from the movie. The makers have clearly set the tone for the war between two of the countries biggest stalwarts. The movie seems to have it all - scale, style and substance.

War 2 Is A Safe Project, Financially

The Rs 400 crore plus budgeted film is already in a comfortable position as far as recoveries are concerned. The non-theatrical rights of the movie, along with the theatrical rights for the Telugu version have helped recover 75 percent of the movie's budget. The Hindi theatrical share, along with the overseas share should comfortably help recover the balance amount and ensure producers make a hefty profit.

War 2 Faces A Strong Release Rival In The Form Of Coolie

War 2 clashes with Coolie. While there is no doubt as far as the recoveries are concerned for the War 2 team, the real deal is to ensure it grosses more than its able release rival. It's the film that grosses higher, that will have an edge in terms of the narrative.

