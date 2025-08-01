Dhadak 2 Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's romantic drama

Dhadak 2, which is now in theaters, has garnered significant attention from both the audience and critics. Despite its clash with Son of Sardaar 2, cinegoers are preferring to step into cinemas to watch the sequel. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the intense romantic drama stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. But, is it worth watching? Let’s check out some tweets to find out if Dhadak 2 has touched the audience’s hearts or not.

Dhadak 2 is a hit or a miss?

Netizens are divided over Dhadak 2. While some felt that it was a ‘brave’ attempt at caste discrimination and loved Siddhant and Triptii’s performances, others called it an average movie.

An X user gave Dhadak 2 three and a half stars and called it “bold, brave, and breathtaking”. The user praised the storyline of the Shazia Iqbal directorial, saying that the new release not only touches your heart but also “hits your mind”.

“BOLD..BRAVE...BREATHTAKING – DHADAK 2. Some stories touch your Heart, Others Hit your Mind — #Dhadak2 does both...Caste isn't absent in cities, it just hides behind a moral mask -and this film rips that mask off with brutal honesty…(sic),” the tweet read.

Did fans love Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s performances?

Some netizens felt that the performances of the star cast, including Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, were ‘solid’ and ‘innocent’, which will catch your eyes. A section of the users felt that it was ‘decent’, calling the movie an ‘average’ watch.

An X user also pointed out that Dhadak 2, being the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, is a “major drawback”.

“Sharp writing... Captivating, emotionally-charged second half... Solid performances... #Dhadak2 works for the most part... But the love story lacks the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part. #Dhadak2Review.. It's major drawback is that this is a pure remake -225 (sic),” read the tweet.

“A film around social issues should have two qualities, ie, bravery in storytelling & honesty in performances! #Dhadak2 has both brimming to the T. Everything lands! The performances, the dialogues, the emotional depth, the anger against retaliation & the messaging (sic),” a user wrote.

“#Dhadak2 is an emotional saga. Revolves around love outburst, craze and fightback. Film really does what it promises, good screenplay and innocent performance that catches your eyes, immerses you in the story, if you are fan of love story, these one is sixer (sic),” reads another tweet.

“Decent performances, average story, strong music, lacks the magic of the original but watchable once,” an X user penned.

Another fan called it an “amazing movie” and thanked the Dhadak 2 team for crafting the sequel.

A brief about Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2, which is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, is a sequel to Dhadak, which was released in 2018. Have you watched the movie yet?

