Box Office: Faith based film The King of Kings crosses USD 20M in just four days; poised for continued success through Easter week

Angel Studios’ latest faith-based release, The King of Kings, is continuing to impress with its upward box office performance. The biblical title became the studio’s second-highest-grossing film of all time in just four days, grossing USD 1.6 million on its first Monday, marking the second-biggest weekday debut in the studio’s history, trailing only behind 2023’s breakout Sound of Freedom, which pulled in USD 4 million. Despite a 70.4 percent drop from its Sunday gross, The King of Kings has now amassed USD 21 million domestically.

Surpassing the USD 20 million total of Homestead, The King of Kings is now positioned as Angel Studios’ No. 2 all-time hit, with its sights set on a robust Easter week performance. Released on April 11, 2025, the film has found a devoted audience among families and faith-based viewers looking for spiritually resonant content during the festive season.

Written and directed by Seong-ho Jang, The King of Kings is loosely inspired by The Life of Our Lord, a posthumously published children’s book by Charles Dickens. The film blends Dickensian storytelling with a heartfelt retelling of the life of Jesus Christ, seen through the eyes of the author’s son, Walter. Voiced by a star-studded cast, including Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Forest Whitaker, and Pierce Brosnan, the film depicts an imaginative yet emotional journey through the Nativity, Ministry, Crucifixion, and Resurrection of God.

The narrative unfolds as Dickens shares the gospel with his mischievous son through the enchanting tale that transforms the young boy’s fascination with kings into a deeper understanding of Christ as the true King of Kings. The animation aesthetic, paired with a moving score and vibrant voice work, has resonated with audiences, especially families with young kids, despite balanced reviews from critics.

With strong word of mouth and the Easter holiday boosting turnout, The King of Kings is poised for a healthy run beyond the holy week. While unlikely to surpass Sound of Freedom’s USD 184 million haul, the film’s swift climb to the aforementioned figure is another win for the indie studio in the faith-based film market, which is also enjoying the theatrical release of The Chosen series these days.

