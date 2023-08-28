Box Office: Gujarati Film 3 Ekka records an excellent opening weekend; Collects Rs 5.80 crore

Gujarati Cinema is gradually gaining prominence thanks to their consistent effort to appeal to audiences of their diaspora with films based on very interesting concepts. This week's release 3 Ekka, directed by Rajesh Sharma and starring Malhar Thakar, Yash Soni, Mitra Gandhvi, Esha Kansara, Kinjal Rajparia and Tarjanee Bhadla among others had an excellent 3 day opening weekend of Rs 5.80 crores nett in India and is heading towards becoming one of the highest grossing Gujarati films.

3 Ekka Collects Rs 5.80 Crores Nett In India In Its First 3 Days

3 Ekka had a very good opening day collection of Rs 1.15 crores nett. The film's word of mouth was unanimously positive as a result of which it grew strongly on Saturday and Sunday. With collections of Rs 1.90 crores nett on day 2 and Rs 2.75 crores on day 3, the film has already confirmed its success. The Monday trends indicate that the hold will be strong and the film will easily clock a lifetime total of around Rs 15 crores nett. Malhar Thakar and Yash Soni are big Gujarati film stars and have played a major role in the Gujarati film renaissance. In the last decade or so, the filming approach has become very modern and upbeat, something which wasn't the case in the films of the past. The films now are successfully able to engage the younger generation and the future for the films of this industry looks to be in very safe hands. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures' involvement in regional cinema is much appreciated as well.

The Day-Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of 3 Ekka Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.15 crores 2 Rs 1.90 crores 3 Rs 2.75 crores Total Rs 5.80 crores

About 3 Ekka

Three friends in financial crises come up with an idiotic plan to transform a simple middle-class house into a secret gambling den.

Where And When To Watch 3 Ekka

3 Ekka now plays at select theatres near you.

