Box Office: Gujarati Film 3 Ekka records an excellent opening weekend; Collects Rs 5.80 crore

Rajesh Sharma's Gujarati film 3 Ekka starring Malhar Thakar, Yash Soni, Mitra Gandhvi, Esha Kansara, Kinjal Rajparia and Tarjanee Bhadla among others had an excellent opening weekend in India

Written by Rishil Jogani Published on Aug 28, 2023   |  12:42 PM IST  |  3.2K
Malhar Thakar, Yash Soni, Mitra Gandhvi
3 Ekka has an excellent opening weekend in India (Anand Pandit Motion Pictures)

Key Highlight

  • Gujarati film 3 Ekka has an excellent opening weekend in India.
  • 3 Ekka collects Rs 5.80 crores nett in its first 3 days in India.
  • 3 Ekka now plays in theatres.

Gujarati Cinema is gradually gaining prominence thanks to their consistent effort to appeal to audiences of their diaspora with films based on very interesting concepts. This week's release 3 Ekka, directed by Rajesh Sharma and starring Malhar Thakar, Yash Soni, Mitra Gandhvi, Esha Kansara, Kinjal Rajparia and Tarjanee Bhadla among others had an excellent 3 day opening weekend of Rs 5.80 crores nett in India and is heading towards becoming one of the highest grossing Gujarati films.

 

3 Ekka Collects Rs 5.80 Crores Nett In India In Its First 3 Days

3 Ekka had a very good opening day collection of Rs 1.15 crores nett. The film's word of mouth was unanimously positive as a result of which it grew strongly on Saturday and Sunday. With collections of Rs 1.90 crores nett on day 2 and Rs 2.75 crores on day 3, the film has already confirmed its success. The Monday trends indicate that the hold will be strong and the film will easily clock a lifetime total of around Rs 15 crores nett. Malhar Thakar and Yash Soni are big Gujarati film stars and have played a major role in the Gujarati film renaissance. In the last decade or so, the filming approach has become very modern and upbeat, something which wasn't the case in the films of the past. The films now are successfully able to engage the younger generation and the future for the films of this industry looks to be in very safe hands. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures' involvement in regional cinema is much appreciated as well.

Advertisement

 

The Day-Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of 3 Ekka Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections
1 Rs 1.15 crores
2 Rs 1.90 crores
3 Rs 2.75 crores
Total Rs 5.80 crores

 

Watch the 3 Ekka Trailer

About 3 Ekka

Three friends in financial crises come up with an idiotic plan to transform a simple middle-class house into a secret gambling den.

 

Where And When To Watch 3 Ekka

3 Ekka now plays at select theatres near you.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Dream Girl 2 scores a good opening weekend; Ayushmann Khurrana film collects Rs 40 crore in 3 days

Advertisement
About The Author
Rishil Jogani
Rishil Jogani
Writer

A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movi...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!