Box Office: Dream Girl 2 scores a good opening weekend; Ayushmann Khurrana film collects Rs 40 crore in 3 days

The comic caper, Dream Girl 2, has recorded good collections in its opening weekend with collections in the vicinity of Rs 39 crore. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opened at Rs 10.00 crore on Friday and jumped by 35 percent to Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday and saw another 15 percent spike to collect Rs 15.50 to 16 crore on Sunday. The trend is good and the film is in a strong position after the three-day run at the box office.

Dream Girl 2 does well over the opening weekend at the box office

The business is good all across – be it the multiplexes or the single screens – and this has got to do with the slightly massy route taken by the director on the comic front. The three national chains have contributed around 55 percent to the total business whereas the non-national chains and single screens put in another 45 percent. Dream Girl 2 is doing well despite the competition from Gadar 2, which is in its third week, at the box office. On Sunday, the film was up by about 7% in the national chains, and its the non national that has resulted in a near 15 percent spike.

The three-day run puts Dream Girl 2 in a good spot and the film now has a real chance to emerge a theatrical success. A reasonable hold on Monday and a routine trend from there on will push the film on the successful path. Dream Girl 2 should be targeting a lifetime business around the Rs 80 crore mark, which will be good enough and also a respite for Ayushmann Khurrana, whose last few films have failed to leave a mark at the box office. The weekend trend of Dream Girl 2 is also a great sign for the Hindi Film Fraternity as the comic caper is turning out to be the sixth consecutive success for the industry.

Here’s a look at the day wise box office trend of Dream Girl 2:

Day Net Box Office Friday Rs 10.00 crore Saturday Rs 13.50 crore Sunday Rs 15.50 to 16.00 crore Total Rs 39.00 crore

