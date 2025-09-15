Mirai Box Office Collections: Teja Sajja starrer Flies with 67cr weekend worldwide

Telugu film Mirai has a strong opening weekend of Rs. 67.50 crore worldwide. The Teja Sajja starrer collected nearly Rs. 49 crore in the domestic market of India, while another Rs. 18.50 crore (USD 2.10 million) came from overseas.

The film saw a robust start on Friday and maintained steady throughout the weekend. Growth was limited, as the film was already playing at full capacity across most centres. Andhra Pradesh, which usually sees big jumps on Sunday, managed only minor gains, while Telangana stayed flat. The decision not to implement ticket hikes helped sustain high occupancies. Lately, occupancies for Telugu films, even the bigger ones, have gone down due to excessive hikes.

The Hindi dubbed version had a decent start for a film having no face value and then witnessed a very positive trajectory, with Sunday business more than double the opening day. While the overall numbers are still low, we have seen dubbed films starting low and then sustaining their way to a big number, particularly ones with some religious element, which this film also has.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mirai Box Office is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 33.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 15.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 4.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 14.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.25 cr. Rest of India (Hindi) Rs. 8.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 49.00 cr. North America USD 1,650,000 Rest of World USD 450,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,100,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 67.50cr.

The Telugu Film Industry is having a pretty bad year at the box office, not just due to a lack of successes but a lack of releases altogether. September has started on a positive note, bringing some relief. Mirai has emerged as a HIT and could well grow into a bigger one. Before that, a film called Little Hearts also did quite well last week.



