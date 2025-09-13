Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Day 2 Box Office: Japanese Anime on a victory run in India; Collects Rs 27 crore in 2 days

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Box Office Collection for Day 1 and Day 2 of its global release has been anything but routine— well, then again, it is the norm for Ufotable and the well-known animation series, Demon Slayer. The film, officially titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns, premiered on September 12 and has already pocketed a promising 27 crore Rupees.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle runs strong on the first 2 days in India

The animation film, a continuation of the manga-based story of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge’s Infinity Castle arc, has achieved unprecedented success domestically and internationally. Indian fans have been singing praises of the dark fantasy action film, which follows the Demon Slayer Corps as they get trapped inside the Infinity Castle. With shows starting from as early as 5 am— another impressive feat for the anime fans in the country— the theatres have been booked and busy, selling record numbers in a limited time.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1 recorded a total of Rs 13 crore, while by the second day it had shown even larger interest thanks to the weekend. The Saturday’s numbers depict Rs 14 crore, performing even better. It is slowly becoming one of the most surprising runs for a film in 2025, continuing the year full of success for movies at the box office.

The overseas box office collection has been reported at Rs 1550 Cr on the first day, while day 2 numbers have not been confirmed internationally so far. A higher collection can surely be expected for the animated production, looking at its performance so far. Meanwhile, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns showcases the anticipated fight between Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka versus Upper Rank Three Akaza.

