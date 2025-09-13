Tamil film Coolie has closed its box office run. The run was practically over after the third week; there were some collections in the fourth week that nudged it past the Rs. 500 crore mark worldwide. The film has been released on Netflix, which generally officiates the end of the theatrical run.

The Rajinikanth starrer is the fourth Kollywood film to gross over the Rs. 500 crore mark globally, three of which belong to the Superstar. At one time, it appeared the film would miss Rs. 500 crore, but it held steadily in the weekdays of the third week before Madharaasi and The Conjuring 4 cut its legs in the fourth week.

In terms of rankings, Coolie stands as the fifth-highest-grossing Kollywood film in both India and overseas. Worldwide, it finished a spot higher at fourth place, thanks in large part to favourable forex rates compared to Ponniyin Selvan: I. In the home state of Tamil Nadu, it managed to break into the top ten, securing the tenth spot.

Given the sort of opening it had, the film was positioned to be a BIG HIT, but its trajectory post-opening weekend took that away. The film isn't a FLOP per se. It even turned in some profits at the production level, though almost all of them are washed away by the losses in distribution. The root issue lies in the steep upfront fees paid to talent at the top, which bloated the budget and added immense pressure on the box office to perform. As a result, despite near-record recoveries, the film is just about breaking even. The detailed economics of Coolie can be read here.

The Territorial Breakdown for Coolie is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 144.25 cr. APTS Rs. 68.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 40.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 24.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 45.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 323.25 cr. United States USD 5,625,000 Canada USD 1,025,000 Australia - NZ USD 1,050,000 Middle East USD 4,400,000 Malaysia USD 2,875,000 Singapore USD 1,200,000 Sri Lanka USD 650,000 United Kingdom USD 1,500,000 Europe USD 1,675,000 Rest of World USD 250,000 OVERSEAS USD 20,250,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 501.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Madharaasi Tamil Nadu Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan starrer holds decent on 2nd Friday, crosses Rs 50 crore on Day 8