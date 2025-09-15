The Madras Mystery OTT Release: When and where to watch Nazriya Nazim Fahadh’s crime drama series online

The web series, The Madras Mystery - Fall of a Superstar, is slated to hit the OTT space soon. It has Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Shantanu Bhagyaraj in the lead roles. If you’re planning to watch this period crime drama show, here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch The Madras Mystery

The Madras Mystery is set to premiere on the OTT platform SonyLIV from November 6, 2025. The show’s release date has been confirmed by several publications, including The Times of India.

Recently, SonyLIV announced the lineup of their upcoming releases, with the Nazriya Nazim-starrer being one of the highlights.

Official update and plot of The Madras Mystery

The Madras Mystery - Fall of a Superstar is a crime drama series set against the backdrop of 1940s Madras. The story focuses on the infamous Lakshmikanthan case, which sent shockwaves across India at that time.

The high-profile criminal trial, conducted in the then Madras Presidency of British India, revolved around the death of a Tamil journalist, Lakshmikanthan, who was fatally stabbed on November 7, 1944.

His case led to a sensational series of trials, with suspects including Tamil cinema’s first-ever superstar, MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. Alongside him, actor NS Krishnan and director Srimulu Naidu were also implicated. Naidu was eventually acquitted.

Thyagaraja and Krishnan were found guilty and imprisoned till 1947, when a fresh trial ultimately acquitted them. However, the damage led Thyagaraja to lose his morale, and he lived in extreme poverty until he died in 1959.

The series is likely to unravel the mystery surrounding the case and explore the life of the once-renowned superstar.

Cast and crew of The Madras Mystery

The Madras Mystery features Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Natty, YG Mahendran, Nassar, and many more in key roles.

Directed by Surya Pratap, the series has director AL Vijay serving as the showrunner. Interestingly, this show marks Nazriya Nazim Fahadh’s return to the Tamil cinema industry, marking an end to her 11-year-long hiatus.

The actress was last seen in the Tamil movie Thirumanam Enum Nikkah (2014), co-starring with Jai.

