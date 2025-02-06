Box Office Hindi: Comparing Kangana Ranaut's recent underperformer Emergency with her post-Covid movies Dhaakad, Tejas, and Thalaivii

Kangana Ranaut, who will now be seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Queen 2, recently brought her project, Emergency on the big screens. As far as the weather at the box office is concerned, Kangana has been facing a dry spell in her career and Emergency became the latest addition to the list of her 11 underperformers. Let's compare the box office performances of her recent release with movies that hit the screens in post Covid times.

Emergency vs Kangana Ranaut Movies Released After Covid Pandemic: Who Wins The Race?

EMERGENCY

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency earned Rs 16 crore net in India by the end of its theatrical run. In the movie, Kangana played the role of India's late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Based on the Indian Emergency, the political drama also featured Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and others. Released on January 17, 2025, it failed at the box office.

TEJAS

Backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Tejas collected Rs 4 crore net in India and emerged as a disaster. Released on October 27, 2023, the action thriller starred Kangana Ranaut as IAF officer, Tejas Gill who is on a mission to rescue an Indian spy.

DHAAKAD

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Dhaakad fetched Rs 2.5 crore net at the Indian box office while turning out to be a disaster. Kangana played the role of Agent Agni in the 2022 actioner. The film also featured Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee.

Advertisement

THALAIVII

Based on the life of Tamil Nadu's late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii recorded mere Rs 2 crore net in India. Kangana Ranaut essayed the role of the actress-politician, Jayalalithaa in the 2021 movie. The biographical drama film was also a disaster at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut's Four Underperformers And Their Box Office Collections:

Movies Net Collections In India Emergency Rs 16 crore Tejas Rs 4 crore Dhaakad Rs 2.5 crore Thalaivii Rs 2 crore

While Emergency failed at the box office, it managed to fare better than her last three post COVID releases, Tejas, Dhaakad, and Thalaivii.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.