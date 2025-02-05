Box Office Comparison: Kangana Ranaut's Emergency vs Alia Bhatt's Jigra; Which film did better?
Let's compare the box office performances of Emergency and Jigra. While Kangana Ranaut's film grossed Rs 22 crore worldwide, Alia Bhatt-starrer earned Rs 62 crore in global markets.
Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt are among the many talented artists in Indian cinema. While Kangana has been overflooded with 11 underperformers since a decade, Alia has experienced more ups and a few downs in the last 10 years. Let's analyze the box office performances of their last releases, Emergency and Jigra.
Emergency vs Jigra: Box Office Performances Of Both The Movies
Directed by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency failed to create any magic at the box office and finished with a sorry fate. Based on Indian Emergency, the political film collected Rs 16 crore net in India by the end of its theatrical run. As far as worldwide box office is concerned, Kangana-starrer reached its finish line at Rs 22 crore gross.
Meanwhile, Jigra, which hit the screens on October 11, 2024, also couldn't perform well during its release. Headlined by Alia Bhatt, the action thriller earned Rs 31 crore net at the Indian box office. Also featuring Vedang Raina, the 2024 movie helmed by Vasan Bala grossed Rs 62 crore worldwide.
Emergency And Jigra's Earnings In Their Respective Theatrical Runs:
|Particulars
|Emergency
|Jigra
|India Net Collections
|Rs 16 crore
|Rs 31 crore
|Worldwide Gross
|Rs 22 crore
|Rs 62 crore
Jigra Wins The Race; But Both Were Disasters
While both Emergency and Jigra emerged as disasters at the box office, Alia Bhatt's film has won the competition between the two. In India, the 2024 movie fetched Rs 15 crore more than the 2025 release. Vasan Bala's helmer grossed Rs 40 crore more than Kangana Ranaut's directorial in global markets.
Kangana has had 11 underperformers in the last 10 years, including Emergency. Alia, on the other hand, had 2 flops, 1 average, and 1 disaster since then. Now, the Emergency actress has Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata and Queen 2. Alia will be seen in Alpha and Love & War.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
