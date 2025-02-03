Box Office: Does Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency's Rs 22 crore worldwide theatrical failure indicate movies and politics should be treated differently?

History has it that many actors have tried their hands on politics. While some artists like Jaya Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Hema Malini became successful in their respective political careers, megastars like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth couldn't shine as bright as they did in their respective illustrious filmographies. There are also some artists who try to manage both the careers simulatenously and actress-MP Kangana Ranaut is the latest example. Does that mean that movies and politics deserve different treatment in India?

Delving Into Kangana Ranaut's Struggling Film Career And Her Association With Politics

Having 11 underwhelming performers in a row, Kangana Ranaut has been experiencing dry spell in cinema since a decade. Her last successful movie was Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). With her movies remaining noiseless at the box office consecutively, Kangana made her political inclination quite obvious in recent times. The actress, who is also the Lok Sabha MP, joined politics last year.

Kangana associates herself from right-wing ideology. Emergency didn't see the light in several theaters in Punjab after Sikh bodies protested against her directorial for misrepresenting their community. Based on Indian Emergency, the 2025 film grossed Rs 22 crore globally in final run while emerging as the 11th consecutive venture in the list of Kangana's box office underwhelmers.

Audience's Approach Towards Actors Entering Politics

While Kangana Ranaut's movies are struggling at the box office, not all celebrities who have ventured into politics from Indian cinema faced such setbacks in their film careers. Having said that, unlike Kangana, Thalapathy Vijay, who boasts of blockbusters like The Greatest of All Time (2024) and Leo (2023), has decided to move on from cinema to began his political journey. Before entering politics, Vijay is bidding farewell to his film career with last movie, Jana Nayagan scheduled to be released in October this year.

Despite making his political beliefs clear, Thalapathy Vijay is expected to witness the biggest ever grosser of his career. With a target of Rs 750 crore global finish, his upcoming political action thriller is all set to shatter box office records in Tamil Nadu.

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan, who has been into politics for a while, has witnessed big openers at the box office. Though, his movies haven't performed well eventually due to bad or mixed word-of-mouth. The actor-politician serves as the current deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. It is to be seen if his upcoming movies, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 and OG, can be big or not.

With this, does that mean north audiences have been more critical than south audiences? You decide.