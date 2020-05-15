EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut opens up on working with Bhagyashree in Thalaivi: I feel fortunate & privileged

Bhagyashree will be seen making her huge comeback with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi. Here, the Queen heroine opens up on working with the yesteryear star.

Last year, delivered a huge hit with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi which not only had her playing the lead role, but also had her taking up the directorial reins of a film for the first time. She will next be seen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her biopic, titled Thalaivi. It's now been announced that apart from Kangana, the film will also mark the comeback of 90s star Bhagyashree to movies.

Bhagyashree had quit films after she got married to Himalay Dassani, but in our recent interview, she had revealed that she has signed two films - Prabhas' untitled next and Kangana's Thalaivi. When asked about working with Kangana, the Maine Pyaar Kiya actress said, “I had first met Kangana in 2006, when she had just started her career. Even on the set of Thalaivi, she is extremely respectful, and greets me as soon as she reaches the set.”

We also reached out to Kangana who is extremely happy at sharing screen space with Bhagyashree. She shares, "When we met, I had so many questions for her - we all have witnessed her spectacular launch and then she took a sabbatical. She told me so many amazing things about her unusual journey as an artist and in her second innings, she is more content prepared and hungry for good work. I am fortunate and privileged to be working with one of my favourite stars." Both Kangana and Bhagyashree have several scenes together in the biopic, that will trace Jalayalalithaa's journey from being a superstar heroine to the most loved politician.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×