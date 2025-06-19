Box Office: Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 collects Rs 152 crore in two weeks, headed for Rs 175 crore finish in India

Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, is doing a decent business at the box office. The movie met with mixed word-of-mouth, which aggressively impacted its box office potential. The movie is now gearing up to end under Rs 200 crore net mark in India.

Housefull 5 nets Rs 152 crore in two weeks of run, targets Rs 175 crore finish

Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the comedy caper stormed past a total of Rs 114.40 crore in its opening week. The Akshay Kumar starrer witnessed an average run in its second week and could add around Rs 37.35 crore to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 151.75 crore net by the end of its Day 14.

Going by the current trends, Housefull 5 is likely to see a massive drop in its third weekend and is expected to wind up its theatrical run at the Rs 175 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Housefull 5 to face Sitaare Zameen Par from 3rd weekend onwards

The 5th installment of the popular comedy franchise was released with much anticipation. However, the quality of writing couldn't impress the audience much. The movie will face a new release, Sitaare Zameen Par, from its third weekend. The Aamir Khan starrer is expected to dent its box office collection heavily.

It will be interesting to see how Housefull 5 performs against Sitaare Zameen Par.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Housefull 5 In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 114.40 crore 2nd Friday Rs 5.75 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 9.10 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 11 crore 2nd Monday Rs 3.25 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs 2.50 crore 2nd Thursday Rs 2.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 151.75 crore net in 14 days

