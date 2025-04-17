Weekend Box Office: A Minecraft Movie and Sinners to battle for No. 1 spot; The King of Kings will hold steady

From April 18 to April 20, the box office is primed for a tight race as A Minecraft Movie and Sinners prepare to go head-to-head for the No. 1 spot, while The King of Kings is expected to maintain a steady run thanks to the Easter holiday frame.

A Minecraft Movie, an action-adventure comedy adapted from Mojang Studios’ iconic video game, is projected to earn between USD 40 million and USD 45 million in its third weekend. With a current global gross of USD 565.1 million, the film stands as 2025’s highest-earning Hollywood title and second-highest-earning global entry when China’s Ne Zha 2 is taken into consideration.

Directed by Jared Hess and starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Henson, the film has drawn praise for remaining faithful to the source material but has been criticized for below-par execution. Still, its appeal among younger, gaming-enthusiast audiences has remained strong.

Challenging Minecraft will be Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated supernatural horror film Sinners, which debuts tomorrow with its weekend prospects ranging between USD 30 million and USD 50 million. Set in 1930s America, the period piece follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack as they return to their hometown to open a juke joint, only to confront a malevolent force.

The stellar cast includes Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jayme Lawson, and Delroy Lindo. Warner Bros. acquired the film after a competitive bidding war, and with Jordan and Coogler’s proven track record, Sinners could claim the top spot if the buzz translates into strong ticket sales.

Meanwhile, The King of Kings, an animated biblical film from director Seong Ho Jang, is expected to collect between USD 8 million and USD 10 million this weekend. Released by Angel Studios, the offering is based on Charles Dickens’ The Life of Our Lord, with Kenneth Branagh, Mark Hamill, and Oscar Isaac leading the voice acting department. The film has found a niche among faith-based audiences and families seeking spiritual content during the Easter season.

With Sinners making a strong debut and Minecraft keeping up its impressive box office run, we will closely monitor the battle for theatrical supremacy. Come next week, we will update you on the result. So, stay tuned!

