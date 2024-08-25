John Abraham claims to be 'proud' of Vedaa co-starring Sharvari despite its box office debacle: 'People will find things to complain about..'

John Abraham and Sharvari recently shared the screen in Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa, which received a lukewarm experience at the box office. Despite receiving mixed-to-positive responses, the movie was crushed between a three-way clash with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein. Recently, while speaking to Radio City, Abraham talked about the movie’s saddening fate while admitting that he still stands by his film.

When asked about the film’s underwhelming reception, John called Vedaa a brave film, and he did the movie because he really wanted to work with filmmaker Nikkhil after Batla House. “Honestly, more than success and failure, it’s the message that you’re sharing via your film that’s more important. We’ve told it in an entertaining way, but there’s no getting around the fact that the subject is heavy.”

John said that if people aren’t interested in such heavy subjects, it is solely their choice, and he also respects it. “But you have to face the subject at the end of the day. I’m very proud that we made a very good film,” Abraham said.

The actor further acknowledged that it is normal to regret and feel bad when a film underperforms commercially, but with Vedaa, he feels the team practically got everything right.

“Our cast has performed brilliantly, and every department, from cinematography to action, has done well. People will find things to complain about with the screenplay, and that’s fine. We respect everybody’s point of view. But I’m proud we’ve made a good film,” John Abraham said, adding that amid everything else, his priority remains to be a part of commercially successful films.

The actor had a fair share of hits and flops in his career. In recent years, his Shah Rukh Khan-fronted Pathaan was a box office magic, but his other films like Attack: Part 1, Mumbai Saga, and Ek Villain Returns bombed miserably at the box office. John will next be seen in The Diplomat, Tehran and Tariq.

Vedaa, on the other hand, was jointly produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, and also starred Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. The action flick was said to be inspired by true events.

