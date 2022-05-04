Box Office: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal does well over Eid; Worldwide biz nears Rs. 50 crores

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal continues to impress at the box office, as the film collected well on Monday and Tuesday utilising the Eid holidays. The Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu led romantic-comedy has crossed Rs. 30 crores through Tuesday, including Rs. 25 crores in Tamil Nadu. The film held quite firmly on Monday dropping just 35 per cent from Friday as night shows were helped due to the next day being a Holiday. On Eid day the collections jumped 45 per cent nearing Rs. 4 crores daily collections. There will be some holiday leftover today as the film heads for Rs. 33 crores plus extended first week.

The film is also doing well overseas, grossing $1.40 million approx in its first weekend, the biz has reached $1.85 million approx in six days. Malaysia has performed strongly for the movie with Eid holidays on weekdays keeping the business at high levels, with $600K in the vault, can possibly go over/under $1 million in the full run. The worldwide gross of the movie stands at Rs. 44 crores approx and will cross Rs. 50 crores by Friday.

The box office collections of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 7 crores

Friday - Rs. 4.25 crores

Saturday - Rs. 5.75 crores

Sunday - Rs. 6.50 crores

Monday - Rs. 2.75 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 4 crores

Total - Rs. 30.25 crores

Recently many Tamil films performed well on weekends but had a dip in business on weekdays. KRK avoided that on its first two weekdays thanks to Eid. The weekend numbers and the holiday period have ensured that the film will be a HIT, as even a normal trend from here on will see the film through. Depending on how it holds after the holiday period it can go on for higher levels of success.

The territorial breakdown for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 25 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 2.75 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 1.75 crores

Kerala & Rest of India - Rs. 75 lakhs