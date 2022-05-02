Box Office: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal has a Very Good opening weekend; Set to emerge Hit

KRK, short for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal , had a very good opening weekend at the Tamil box office, grossing Rs. 23 crores approx in its four-days frame, including nearly Rs. 19 crores in Tamil Nadu. The Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu led romantic-comedy had a very good start on Thursday, held well on Friday and then had a good surge in collections during the weekend.

The box office collections of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 6.90 crores

Friday - Rs. 4.10 crores

Saturday - Rs. 5.60 crores

Sunday - Rs. 6.40 crores

Total - Rs. 23 crores

There have been many instances recently, where the weekend has a good business and trend but biz drops on weekdays. This time, however, weekdays will see the business being helped by Eid till Wednesday, so weekdays worries can be avoided. The biz in Tamil Nadu can go as high as Rs. 28-29 crores till Wednesday, which will be better than the much bigger film released earlier this year Etharkkum Thunindhavan. That will also mean that it can try to topple the final figures of that film and reach the top five grossers of the year in the state, though that will be short-lived as Sivakarthikeyan’s DON will aim to take that spot two weeks from now. The weekend numbers and the upcoming holiday period have ensured that the film will be a HIT, as even a normal trend from here on will see the film through. Depending on how it holds after the holiday period it can go on for higher levels of success.

The territorial breakdown for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 18.75 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 2.20 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 1.50 crores

Kerala & Rest of India - Rs. 55 lakhs