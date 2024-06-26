Box Office: Kalki 2898 AD marches ahead of Salaar in advance bookings in Hindi Belts; Aims to top RRR on day 1

The Nag Ashwin directed Kalki 2898 AD is scoring very good response in advance bookings in the Hindi markets, surpassing all the expectations. The futuristic saga set against the backdrop of Mahabharata, features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in lead roles, and has surpassed the advance bookings of Salaar in the North Markets. As on Wednesday at 7 PM, Kalki has sold 1 lakh tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – going way above Prabhas’ last release, Salaar, which had sold 75,000 tickets.

Kalki 2898 AD surpasses Salaar advance booking

The pre-sales will soon go past the SS Rajamouli directed RRR too, which had recorded an advance booking of 1.05 lakh in the top 3 multiplex chains. Given the pace, the final advance booking of Kalki 2898 AD is expected to be around 1.30 lakh, which is 25 percent higher than RRR. The advance booking trends so far indicate a start in the North of Rs 20 crore, though a lot would depend on the word of mouth and the impact caused by India vs England Semi Final.

The case is similar in other multiplex chains too. MovieMax had sold 2700 tickets for Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD is headed to score a pre-sale of 5000 tickets in Hindi. As on 6.30 PM, the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone film has already sold 3450 tickets in MovieMax. Same with Rajhans Chain, where Salaar sold 4,395 tickets and Kalki 2898 AD is looking to be in the north of 7000 tickets by the end of Wednesday. These pre-sales are coming despite the film having an unconventional non-holiday release on Thursday.

Advertisement

For those unaware, Salaar had opened around the Rs 16 crore mark, whereas RRR took an opening of Rs 19.25 crore. The aim for Kalki will be to be in the Rs 20 crore range and then trend from there on in the long run. The leading hero Prabhas is showing his muscle power and its safe to conclude now that he is among the biggest stars of Hindi belts, who has the power to open any film on his shoulders.

Prabhas driving the biz for Kalki 2898 AD

The start is of course aided by the presence of Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan too in North India and if the film delivers on the content front, sky is the limit on Sunday, when the masses will step out in big numbers. The advances for Kalki 2898 AD are better than most of the Hindi Films in the last few months, and that’s despite it not being a run-of-the-mill commercial film packaged with songs. The star-cast and the promise of a new world has created a curiosity among the audience to visit and experience the film on the big screen. All eyes on the film now as a good start is now in the horizon for Kalki.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Panchayat Season 3: Amul India gives 'mannchaahat makhan' shoutout to Jitendra Kumar's series