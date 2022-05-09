Box Office: KGF Chapter 2 rock-steady in Fourth Weekend; Tops 950 crores in India, Marches to 1000 crores

KGF Chapter 2 picked up another Rs. 33.50 crores approx in its fourth weekend at the Indian box office, dropping just 30 per cent from the third weekend. Last week, the film was hit by competition from multiple releases and most of them didn’t work, so there was more breathing space this weekend along with Post Eid boost in Muslim populated centres. Even though there was competition from the Hollywood release Doctor Strange , that was largely limited to urban centres and didn’t make much difference in mass regions. The total gross box office collections in India have reached Rs. 953 crores and now closing in on the Rs. 1000 crores mark.

The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week 1 - Rs. 616.75 crores (8 days)

Week 2 - Rs. 197 crores

Week 3 - Rs. 105.75 crores

4th Friday - Rs. 8 crores

4th Saturday - Rs. 11 crores

4th Sunday - Rs. 14.50 crores

Total - Rs. 953 crores

KGF 2 crossed Rs. 400 crores NETT benchmark for the Hindi version on Sunday, making it the only second film ever to do so after Baahubali 2. The film is also hitting all-time grossers ranking benchmarks in the Southern states, like the third biggest ever in Telangana, fourth in Kerala (will hit third soon) and ninth in Tamil Nadu. It is already the biggest grosser ever in Karnataka. In the weekdays top ten grossers in these states will be posted.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 164.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 149.50 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 105 crores

Kerala - Rs. 63 crores

North India - Rs. 471 crores