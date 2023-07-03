Satyaprem Ki Katha Monday Box Office: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film collects Rs 3.50 crore on day 5

Sameer Vidwan's Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in titular roles and Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randeria, Supriya Pathak and Rajpal Yadav in supporting roles had a reasonably good extended first weekend at the Indian box office with nett collections of about Rs 36 crores. The film needed a strong hold of Rs 4 crore nett or more on Monday but it managed average collections of Rs 3.25 - 3.50 crores nett. The big three national chains contributed around Rs 2 crores of the total Monday collections. The five day total collections of the film stand at Rs 39.25 - 39.50 crores nett.

Satyaprem Ki Katha Is Heading Towards A First Week Total Of Rs 48 Crores In India

The Kartik-Kiara starrer is heading towards a week 1 of around Rs 48 crores nett and the film will need to do very well in the days to come to reach a respectable final total. With appreciated films trending well for long periods of time, the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha will hope that the theatrical legs of their film are strong enough to see it through if not as strong as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which arguably had the best trending for a heartland Hindi film this year. If Satyaprem Ki Katha manages to do over Rs 80 crores, it will be good enough for it to emerge a success story. Collections in the north of Rs 90 crores will assure a hit verdict. While the film is doing decently, its final numbers can land lower too, thus depriving it of success.



Satyaprem Ki Katha Is Being Appreciated For Its Strong Message

Satyaprem Ki Katha has won a lot of acclaim critically and from the paying public. It is proclaimed to be one of the most important films of the year as well, as it is dealing with a really important social topic. A better Monday hold would have been very reassuring and could have potentially sealed the deal for the film. However, all is not lost as films these days do a substantial amount of their business outside the first week and Satyaprem Ki Katha can be one of those films. It should also be noted that the overseas collections of Satyaprem Ki Katha are decent for a film spearheaded by Kartik Aaryan.

The day-wise nett India collections of Satyaprem Ki Katha are as follows:-

Thursday: Rs 8.50 crores

Friday: Rs 6.50 crores

Saturday: Rs 9.50 crores

Sunday: Rs 11.50 crores

Monday: Rs 3.25 - 3.50 crores

Total = Rs 39.25 - 39.50 crores nett in 5 days

