Ryan Coogler Confirms X-Files Reboot in the Works, Hints at Gillian Anderson’s Return: 'Fingers Crossed...'

Ryan Coogler is up and ready to come forth with his X-Files tales. Meanwhile, the director has a major detail to share about the paranormal series he is set to direct next. Speaking on a podcast recently, the Black Panther filmmaker surprised die-hard fans by mentioning its cast. During his appearance on Last Podcast on the Left, Ryan Coogler revealed that he has had a word with actress Gillian Anderson about the reboot.

Advertisement

“She’s incredible. Fingers crossed there,” stated the director of Creed (2015). He also mentioned on the podcast that the X-Files reboot is “immediately next” for him.

Teasing further, Ryan Coogler added, “I’ve been excited about that for a long time, and I’m fired up to get back to it. Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really f**ing scary.”

Expressing his excitement about the series, Coogler said he’s aiming to create something truly great—an engaging experience for long-time X-Files fans while also appealing to new viewers.

ALSO READ: David Duchovny Reveals Gillian Anderson and Him Had 'Tension' On Set During X-Files Shoot; Calls It 'Failure of Friendship'

As per Deadline, following the intriguing conversation with Ryan Coogler, Gillian Anderson shared that she “cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen,” while also calling the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director a genius.

“Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing,” Anderson added, noting that she isn’t saying no to the offer and that she would likely make an appearance somewhere in the series.

Advertisement

Anderson portrayed FBI Special Agent Dana Scully alongside David Duchovny’s Fox Mulder in The X-Files for nine seasons, which aired from 1993 to 2002, and also in the feature adaptations and revival from 2016 to 2018.

Do you want Gillain Anderson back in The X Files? Do wish to see Gillian Anderson back on X Files? Yes! No

ALSO READ: Chadwick Boseman's Death Hit Michael B Jordan the 'Hardest', Reveals Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler; 'Out of All...'