Thammudu 1st Monday India Box Office: Nithiin starrer slumps to under Rs 1 crore gross on day 4; Seals a disastrous theatrical fate

Thammudu, directed by Sriram Venu and starring Nithiin and Sapthami Gowda among others, is performing poorly at the Indian box office. The movie added Rs 60 lakh gross in India on day 4, after a Rs 4.40 crore first weekend, for a 4 day cumulative total of Rs 5 crore. The trend of the movie suggests an India gross finish in the Rs 8 crore range. With overseas collections set to end under Rs 1.50 crore, Thammudu will become a rare film with a reasonable sized star to gross under Rs 10 crore worldwide in the full run.

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of Thammudu In India Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections Friday Rs 2.05 crore Saturday Rs 1.15 crore Sunday Rs 1.20 crore Monday Rs 60 lakh Total Rs 5 crore gross in 4 days

Thammudu Joins Macherla Niyojakavargam, Extra Ordinary Man, and Robinhood As Yet Another Disaster By Nithiin

Nithiin is not having a good run at the box office, with his films failing back to back. After Macherla Niyojakavargam, Extra Ordinary Man, and Robinhood, Thammudu has joined the list of Nithiin's recent disasters.

Distrubutors Are Set To Lose Over Rs 20 Crore On Thammudu

Thammudu, with a breakeven point of Rs 25 crore worldwide, will manage barely Rs 4 crore. The distributors will lose to the tune of Rs 21 crore and it goes without saying that the producers will have to step in and ensure no distributor loses a lot by acquiring this movie.

Thammudu Is A Loss Making Proposition For Also Its Producers

Even with all the revenues coming from non-theatrical sources, Thammudu will end up as a big loss making proposition for the producers. Once a saleable star, Nithiin, with his consecutive failures, is no longer a star who can shoulder a film to the safety mark. A big comeback is due now, for the actor. Yellamma is said to be the movie that will mark Nithiin's big return. But so was said about Robinhood and Thammudu.

Thammudu In Theatres

Thammudu plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

