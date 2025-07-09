Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office: Scarlett Johansson's sci-fi film records biggest 1st Tuesday of 2025 for Hollywood in China

Scarlett Johansson's latest outing, Jurassic World Rebirth, is storming the box office in China. The sci-fi movie directed by Gareth Edwards remained the top choice on its first Tuesday at the Chinese box office.

Jurassic World Rebirth clocks the biggest 1st Tuesday of 2025 in China

Jurassic World Rebirth grossed over USD 2.7 million today at the Chinese box office, registering the biggest first Tuesday of 2025 for a Hollywood movie. The movie stormed past the first Tuesday figures of Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning (USD 2.1 million) to claim the top spot.

Advertisement

Although the movie witnessed the best first Tuesday of 2025, it couldn't match the glory of its predecessor, Jurassic World Dominion. For the record, the 2022-released movie collected USD 4.2 million on its first Tuesday in China.

When compared to other recent Hollywood biggies, Jurassic World Rebirth managed to surpass Aquaman 2 (USD 2.1 million) and Venom: The Last Dance (USD 2.7 million) but remained behind Deadpool and Wolverine (USD 3 million) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (USD 3.1 million).

The total cume of Jurassic World Rebirth currently stands at USD 47.2 million by the end of its sixth day at the Chinese box office.

Jurassic World Rebirth records good pre-sales for Wednesday

It is presently playing at 110K screenings, which is 11% less than its first Monday. The cinematic showdown between Scarlett Johansson and Dinos will continue to gain traction, as the movie has already recorded impressive pre-sales for Wednesday.

The movie has registered a pre-booking of USD 235K for its first Wednesday. Moreover, it is expected to have strong walk-ups tomorrow as well, as it did today. The sci-fi Hollywood movie is expected to storm past the USD 50 million mark in China by the end of its first week.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jurassic World Rebirth Day 5 India Box Office: Scarlett Johansson's dinosaur flick shows STRONG hold on 'Discount Tuesday'; Nets Rs 4.25 crore