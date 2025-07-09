Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par jumps on 3rd Tuesday; Aamir Khan starrer steady despite Jurassic World and Metro In Dino

Starring Aamir Khan, Sitaare Zameen Par has been running successfully at the box office. Also featuring Genelia Deshmukh, the sports comedy drama marks the official remake of the Spanish film, Champions (2018). Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par witnessed a jump in business on the third Tuesday.

Sitaare Zameen Par collects Rs 1.40 crore on Day 19

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par has been performing on a decent note at the box office. It has already emerged as a clean hit. The sports comedy drama has maintained a steady hold in its third week.

The Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer fetched Rs 1.40 crore on the third Tuesday, a day after it collected Rs 1.25 crore net business. In its first week, Sitaare Zameen Par minted a net collection of Rs 87.50 crore at the box office. In the second week, it minted Rs 44.50 crore. RS Prasanna's directorial earned Rs 12.5 crore in the third weekend.

The cume collection of Aamir Khan's latest release stands at Rs 147.15 crore in 19 days.

Particulars India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 87.50 crore Week 2 Rs 44.50 crore 3rd Friday Rs 2.25 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 4.50 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 5.75 crore 3rd Monday Rs 1.25 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs 1.40 crore Total Rs 147.15 crore in 19 days

Sitaare Zameen Par to cross Rs 150 crore mark

Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office by the end of its third week during its theatrical run. It is currently locking horns with Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and Scarlett Johansson's Jurassic World: Rebirth at the Indian box office.

Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual successor to Aamir Khan's film, Taare Zameen Par (2007). It marks Aamir's theatrical comeback as an actor after a three-year hiatus. He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022.

