Jurassic World Rebirth Day 5 India Box Office: Scarlett Johansson's dinosaur flick shows STRONG hold on 'Discount Tuesday'; Nets Rs 4.25 crore

Jurassic World: Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali and a bunch of other talented actors, performed well at the Indian box office on Discount Tuesday, seeing no drop from the 1st Monday collections of Rs 4.25 crore. With Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday, the total collections of Rebirth in India stand at Rs 43.75 crore. The movie should cross Rs 50 crore net in India by the end of the week, a good result considering the screensharing issues it faced at the start.

Advertisement

They Day Wise Net India Collections Of Jurassic World: Rebirth Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 8.25 crore 2 Rs 12.50 crore 3 Rs 14.50 crore 4 Rs 4.25 crore 5 Rs 4.25 crore Total Rs 43.75 crore net in 5 days

*The numbers exclude 3D handling charges

Jurassic World: Rebirth Is Dwarfing Dominion At The Indian Box Office In Terms Of Collections And Trend

Jurassic World: Rebirth is doing better than the last installment, Jurassic World: Dominion, in terms of collections and trend. It will face three new stiff rivals - Superman, Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, apart from the strong holdover releases, this coming Friday. If the movie manages to hold its ground amidst competition, it will be well on its way to net in excess of Rs 75 crore in India.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Is Holding Well Globally

Talking about the movie's global collections, it packed USD 322 million worldwide in its extended first weekend, including 3D handling charges. The hold on Monday and Tuesday has been strong across the board. The week 2 competition is fierce with Superman entering the mix. But a drop of 55 percent from the first weekend and not more, will be seen as a good result. Due to China not being the beast of a market that it used to be for Hollywood films, this film may struggle to hit USD 1 billion like the last 3 dinosaur films. However, considering the relatively lesser budget, stiffer than usual competition and a new cast, it has done just as well as the predicessors.

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Rebirth In Theatres

Jurassic World: Rebirth plays in theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

ALSO READ: Jurassic World Rebirth Day 4 Box Office: Universal's dinosaur movie remains top performer in India on 1st Monday; Nets Rs 4.50 crore