Metro In Dino Day 5 India Box Office: Anurag Basu's movie sees a slight surge in bookings courtesy 'Discount Tuesday'; Adds Rs 2.75 crore net

Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu and starring Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nina Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma and others, saw a 10 percent growth in its collections on day 5, from Monday, courtesy 'Discount Tuesday', where tickets are priced in the Rs 99 - 149 vicinity for the standard version. With Rs 2.75 crore net on Tuesday, the 5 day total of the movie in India, stands at Rs 21 crore.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Metro...In Dino Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 5.75 crore 3 Rs 6.75 crore 4 Rs 2.50 crore 5 Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 21 crore net in 5 days

Metro...In Dino Is Heading For A Rs 25 Crore Net Week 1; While It Is Low, The Trend Is Steady, Indicating Niche Level Acceptance

Metro...In Dino's week 1 is heading towards the Rs 25 crore mark, a low number for a film made at a budget of Rs 85 crore excluding p&a. However, it is the strong trend of the movie that will hopefully help it sustain in the metros. The competition in week 2 gets fierce with Superman, Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan flooding the marketplace. If the film manages a similar 2nd Friday as 1st Thursday, it will be on its way to net around Rs 45 crore net in India in its full run. If the drop on 2nd Friday is drastic, it may struggle to net even Rs 40 crore, and finish in the same range as Kajol's Maa.

Metro...In Dino Requires Atleast Rs 55 Crore Net In India To Breakeven

Metro... In Dino requires atleast Rs 55 crore net in India to ensure that the movie breaks even. This number looks like a task at the moment but the niche acceptance of the movie has ensured that even in the worst case, the loss from the film won't be as much as it could have been, had the movie been rejected.

Metro...In Dino In Theatres

After Metro...In Dino, Anurag Basu gears up for the next and final schedule of his untitled next with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. While you wait for that movie, you can watch Metro...In Dino in theatres. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

