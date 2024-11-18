Box Office: Pushpa 2 rules with USD 1 million pre-sales in USA alone; Allu Arjun gears up for record advance booking internationally

Allu Arjun is all set to take over the box office with his upcoming biggie, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The mass action drama directed by Sukumar is showing extraordinary trends in its international advance booking.

Pushpa 2 crosses solid pre-sales of USD 1 million mark in the USA

Slated to hit the screens on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2 is recording solid pre-sales internationally. With 17 days prior to its release, the movie has sold more than 37,000 tickets in 850 locations in the USA alone that are worth USD 1 million plus. These are estimated figures, the actuals can be even on the higher side.

For the unversed, the advance booking of Pushpa 2 was recently opened in limited locations overseas. And, the reports are very encouraging to say so. Looking at the current trends, the Telugu mass actioner is expected to set new benchmarks by the end of its final advance sales.

Pushpa 2 Trailer works well with the masses; Will boost the advance sales

The advance booking in other key markets is yet to be open. However, given the immense buzz of the movie, it is set to take a record-breaking opening at the worldwide box office. As of now, it's very early to predict its first-day figures. However, the trend in advance sales in the coming days will give an idea of how much it can post on its premiere day.

The Pushpa 2 trailer worked very well among the masses. It will instantly boost the pre-sales. The Allu Arjun starrer is undoubtedly the most hyped Indian movie of 2024. Thankfully, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to market it on the ground level and encash its huge potential.

For the uninitiated, Pushpa 2 will mark the return of Allu Arjun on the big screen after the super success of Pushpa Part 1 (2021). The movie and the titular character were immensely celebrated among the masses. Besides the leading man, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil are reprising their key characters from the first part.

