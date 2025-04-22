Box Office: Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot's Snow White targets USD 90 million domestic finish

Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, continued to suffer at the US box office. The Disney fantasy movie is running in its final legs now and is expected to wind its theatrical run on a disappointing note. The film has received a lukewarm response even on the Easter weekend.

Snow White continues to struggle; targets USD 90 million finish

Released on 21 March 2025, Snow White has wrapped its fifth weekend by adding a mere USD 1.2 million to the tally, dropping by 59 percent over the last weekend. The movie lost another 890 theaters this weekend due to its dismal box office performance.

The Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer currently stands at USD 84.6 million. Going by the present trends and seeing the dominance of other releases- A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, it is safe to say that the live-action remake is all set to end its box office journey at just USD 90 million in the US.

Snow White suffers due to mixed reception and political commentary

Snow White met with mixed word-of-mouth from the critics and the audience. Moreover, the political commentary by Zegler, including a rant against President Donald Trump, didn't sit well with the crowd. Adding fuel to the fire, Gal Gadot expressed her Zionist standpoints, leading to boycott calls against the offering.

The Marc Webb directorial is now near its end at the box office. It will end up being one of the biggest disappointments for Disney in recent memory.

