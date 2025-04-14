Box Office: Rachel Zegler's Snow White fights for USD 100M as US exhibitors pull screens

Disney’s live-action Snow White continues to face a steep decline at the US box office, with the film now battling just to cross the USD 90 million mark domestically—let alone reach USD 100 million. In its fourth weekend, the film suffered a significant setback as exhibitors pulled 1,210 theaters, causing it to nearly fall out of the Top 10. The movie managed only USD 2.8 million over the weekend, marking the lowest fourth-weekend performance for a Disney princess remake and a sharp 52.6 percent drop from the prior frame.

Despite being one of Mouse House’s most expensive ventures to date, with a budget between USD 250 million to USD 270 million (excluding marketing costs), the film has so far grossed USD 81.9 million in the North American market and USD 181 million globally. With a dwindling theatrical presence, the film’s path toward profitability appears increasingly slim.

Starring Rachel Zegler as the titular princess and Gal Gadot as her evil stepmother, the film reimagines the classic 1937 animated feature by Disney for a modern audience. The mockery of the said feature by the lead actress during a press interaction is where the doomed fate of the title began. Long before the film hit theaters, Zegler called the animated iteration of Snow White outdated and weird, saying the fairest princess wouldn’t be waiting for a prince to rescue her this time around.

The diversion from the original—and very beloved—plotline did not sit right with fans, who were already disappointed by a Latina being cast to play a character described as having skin as white as milk. Zegler then worsened her case by publicly expressing political views, including a rant against President Donald Trump. Gadot also added fuel to the fire by voicing her Zionist standpoints, leading to boycott calls against the offering.

After the film hit theaters on March 21, following several production delays caused by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes, critics praised the entry’s visual canvas, the musical elements, as well as Zegler’s performance. But no amount of positive reviews could undo the damage the aforementioned negative headlines did to the movie.

Now playing in a rapidly shrinking number of theaters, Snow White is just trying to hang on. With little momentum left, the film is poised to go down as one of Disney’s most disappointing live-action adaptations in recent memory.

