Box Office: Sinners records BIGGEST opening weekend for original Horror post-pandemic; grosses USD 45.6M in domestic markets

Starring Michael B. Jordan, Sinners has been making waves at the US box office since it hit the cinemas. The R-rated original Horror movie, helmed by critically acclaimed director Ryan Coogler, has kick-started its box office journey with a bang and recorded a phenomenal opening weekend. The movie emerged as a big surprise for Horror fans this Easter.

Sinners records a phenomenal weekend; grosses USD 45.6 million in North America

Sinners clocked over an opening weekend of USD 45.6 million at the US box office. The Michael B Jordan starrer surpassed the opening weekend figure of NOPE (USD 44.4 million) to record the biggest first weekend among the original Horror movies post-pandemic.

The latest horror also smashed the first weekend cume of Scream VI (USD 44.4 million) and came close to the 2020-released A Quiet Place Part 2's debut total (USD 47.5 million).

The movie kickstarted its box office journey by collecting USD 4.7 million from the Thursday previews. It opened with a strong USD 14.5 million on its release day.

The movie further witnessed its biggest outing on Saturday as it smashed over USD 16.5 million, before seeing an understandable drop on Sunday. Sinners wrapped its opening weekend on a bang at USD 45.6 million, with USD 9.9 million coming on Sunday.

Sinners in cinemas now

Sinners is running in cinemas. The R-rated horror movie is expected to record a phenomenal theatrical run before moving out of the cinemas.

