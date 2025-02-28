Box Office: What to expect from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith re-release

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is the third installment in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and the sixth film of the globally popular Star Wars franchise. Directed by George Lucas, the film features Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Lee, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, and Frank Oz among its leading star cast.

The film was released in 2005 and was made on a budget of USD 113 Million. During its initial run, the film collected over USD 108 Million worldwide in its opening weekend only. With a domestic collection of over USD 380 million domestically and nearly USD 469 Million coming from overseas, the film earned a worldwide total of nearly USD 850 Million as its worldwide gross.

Its initial run left it just USD 50 Million away from entering the huge USD 900 Million club. As the film is getting a chance once again at the box office, the said mark is looking like a dream soon going to be fulfilled for this Star Wars blockbuster.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith would be officially re-releasing in theatres on 25 April 2025. Last year saw the re-run of the first installment of this trilogy, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace at the box office which too was a success at the box office.

During the initial release of Revenge of the Sith, the film met with intensely positive reviews from audience all around the world, making it the second highest grossing film globally of 2025, leaving behind Batman Begins, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, King Kong, Madagascar, and many other popular blockbusters.

