Box Office: Revisiting Gene Hackman’s top hits, from Superman to Crimson Tide, amid his tragic demise at 94

Veteran actor Gene Hackman was found deceased at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, on February 26. Authorities discovered the couple’s mummified bodies last month, suggesting they had been dead for quite some time. On Friday, it was revealed that they died of natural causes, with Ms. Arakawa likely passing away on February 11 from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but potentially fatal disease spread by infected rodents. The actor, who was suffering from advanced stages of Alzheimer’s, reportedly died a week after his wife’s demise.

Despite retiring from acting in 2004, Hackman left behind a legacy of some of the highest-grossing movies of his time. We are reminiscing about five of those below!

Superman

Hackman’s portrayal of the villainous Lex Luthor in Superman helped the film rake in just over USD 300 million worldwide, making it his highest-grossing film. Starring alongside Christopher Reeve as the titular character in the 1978 offering, the actor brought charm and menace to the role of the devious antagonist.

The Birdcage

The film follows a soon-to-be groom who convinces his gay parents to pose as straight to appease his conservative in-laws, one of whom is played by Hackman. The actor’s role in the flick was a far cry from his usual tough-guy characters, but it was met with widespread acclaim. The 1996 Mike Nichols directorial went on to gross USD 185.3 million worldwide.

Crimson Tide

In this high-stakes action thriller, Hackman starred opposite Denzel Washington. The tense military drama, set aboard a U.S. nuclear submarine, grossed USD 157.1 million globally. Directed by Tony Scott, the 1995 box office hit featured Hackman as the commanding officer of the deep-sea craft, a role that once again earned him praise.

The Royal Tenenbaums

In the 2001 film, Hackman played the flawed patriarch of the titular clan. Directed by Wes Anderson, the film became a cult classic and earned USD 71.4 million worldwide despite a limited release.

The French Connection

This was the film that catapulted Hackman to superstardom, earning him a Best Actor Academy Award. Hackman played Detective Jimmy 'Popeye' Doyle in this gritty crime thriller, which follows two NYC cops trying to expose a drug-smuggling ring. Commercially, the 1971 film grossed USD 51.7 million at the box office.

