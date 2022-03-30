Box Office: RRR continues to record Strong numbers on Tuesday; Goes past Rs. 450 crores in India

RRR had another big day at the box office on Tuesday, easing off around 15 per cent for Rs. 49 crores approx day five. With that, the domestic total has reached Rs. 455 crores approx for the film, making it reach number five of the top grossers of all time, with two Baahubali (s), Dangal and 2.0 ahead of it. Tomorrow it will be crossing Rs. 500 crores mark and pass Dangal to become the second biggest grosser ever, just behind Baahubali 2.

The box office collections of RRR at the Indian box office is as follows:

Friday - Rs. 134 crores

Saturday - Rs. 100 crores

Sunday - Rs. 114 crores

Monday - Rs. 58 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 49 crores

Total - Rs. 455 crores

The Hindi version held best on Tuesday with a drop of just 10 per cent off Monday while South India went around 20 per cent down. Telugu states had the biggest drop on Tuesday, a smidge higher than 20 per cent, which is still a very good drop, with spillover demand settling and film slowly returning to normal levels. The film mostly avoided the big decline on Tuesday as seen with many Telugu films recently , it will be hoping to do the same on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had better hold at around a 15 per cent drop from Monday. Amidst the ongoing workers’ strike, more cinemas opened on Tuesday in Kerala than Monday and the biz neared Rs. 1 crore approx in the state on day five.