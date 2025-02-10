Box Office: Sanam Teri Kasam original run vs re-release 1st Weekend; Justice is served 9 years LATE

In 2016, Sanam Teri Kasam entered cinemas with a ray of hope; however, it had a disappointing fate. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the film stayed in history until its rediscovery that landed it in theaters this year. Little did we know that this nine-year-old romantic drama would create a mass hysteria and give tough competition to new movies. As Sanam Teri Kasam is now getting its due, justice is finally served for its box office run.

Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) vs Sanam Teri Kasam (2025): Box Office Performances In 1st Weekend

Sanam Teri Kasam, jointly directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, was originally released on February 5, 2016. It earned Rs 1.15 crore on the opening day, followed by Rs 1.35 crore and Rs 1.55 crore on Day 2 and Day 3 respectively. The opening weekend of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer stood at Rs 4.05 crore net in India during its first innings.

Cut to 2025, Sanam Teri Kasam made its theatrical return on February 7. The tragic romance witnessed a solid opening of Rs 4 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the 2016 film experienced a growth while adding Rs 5.25 crore. On Sunday, it collected Rs 5.75 crore net in India. Radhika and Vinay's helmer now boasts of Rs 15 crore revenue in its first weekend.

Box-Office Analysis Of Sanam Teri Kasam Based On Net Collections:

Days Net Collections In Original Release Net Collections In Re-release Day 1 Rs 1.15 crore Rs 4 crore Day 2 Rs 1.35 crore Rs 5.25 crore Day 3 Rs 1.55 crore Rs 5.75 crore Total Rs 4.05 crore Rs 15 crore

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-run Outperforms Its Original Release

Sanam Teri Kasam, which is locking horns with Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa, has made a spectacular comeback in cinemas. The nine-year-old film has earned around Rs 11 crore more this time than its original release in the opening weekend.

Moreover, Sanam Teri Kasam recently crossed the lifetime net business of its 2016 theatrical run in just two days. The romantic drama fetched a total of Rs 8 crore net in India back then. Now, it is all set to become a hit at the box office.

