Box Office Weekend Recap: Sanam Teri Kasam re-release pleasantly SHOCKS trade; Badass Ravi Kumar shows weak trend while Loveyapa stays low

Box office is full of surprises. Many highly-anticipated films have failed to do wonders. Meanwhile, some re-releases have been performing great in their second innings while giving great competition to new movies. We have witnessed verdict-changing re-runs of old movies in recent times. Much like Laila Majnu becoming a hit in its re-release, Sanam Teri Kasam is also heading towards its changed fate. Meanwhile, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa are struggling to trend well at the box office.

Sanam Teri Kasam Heads Towards Success In Re-run After Huge Loss In Its Original Release

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanam Teri Kasam has gained significant buzz around its theatrical re-run. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer has earned Rs 15 crore in its opening weekend in the second innings. Sanam Teri Kasam, which has been enjoying its unexpected popularity among youth, has created mass hysteria during its re-release.

Reportedly, the makers of the 2016 movie underwent a loss in its original theatrical run. With its bumper opening and increasing screen counts, the tragic romance is all set to become a hit in its re-release.

Sanam Teri Kasam Surprises Trade; Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa Lag Behind

Sanam Teri Kasam, which was a flop in 2016, has come out as a pleasant surprise to trade in its re-release. It has performed beyond expectations in the interiors of India. The music composed by Himesh Reshammiya and the emotional quotient of Harshvardhan and Mawra's 2016 tragic love story have played a huge role.

With the nine-year-old film finally getting its due, the romantic drama is giving tough competition to its rival releases, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa. Himesh Reshammiya-starrer, which had a strong start, has shifted to the weaker side in the first weekend. Loveyapa has laid down arms amid the phenomenal theatrical run of the old movie. While the musical action comedy collected Rs 6.25 crore in the opening weekend, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's rom-com stood at a total of Rs 4.25 crore.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.