Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Day 4 India Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's movie holds FANTASTICALLY on working Monday

Sanam Teri Kasam originally hit the screens in 2016. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, the romantic drama tanked at the box office back then. Backed by popular demand, the makers brought it back to theaters after nearly a decade. Re-released on February 7, the 2016 film has had an excellent opening weekend. Sanam Teri Kasam is continuing to hold fantastically on working Monday.

Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release Maintains Phenomenal Hold On Day 4

Directed by Radihika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam has been scoring well at the box office this time. The re-release has been the top choice among cinegoers. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer touched Rs 15 crore in the opening weekend. Now, Monday looks to be super strong. On Day 4, the 2016 tragic romance is expected to earn over Rs 2 crore.

Going by the box office trends, Sanam Teri Kasam can even collect Rs 2.5 crore plus if it receives boost in evening shows.

Sanam Teri Kasam Has High Expectations On Valentine's Day

Sanam Teri Kasam will soon enter in the second week of its theatrical re-run. The second week should be incredible as well, thanks to the Valentine's Day week. It has received a cult status over the years. The audience, who love watching emotional love stories, would flock to theaters with their close ones. Therefore, it has high expectations to receive great footfalls on the occasion.

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanam Teri Kasam is locking horns with Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar at the box office. It is also facing competition with Hollywood film, Interstellar, which has made its theatrical comeback this year.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you.

