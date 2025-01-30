Box Office: Sankranti 2025 releases RANKED by global gross; Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Game Changer and more

Sankranti 2025 witnessed a variety of releases across the nation. It's been enough time since then; let's take a look at the ranking of all the releases based on their global gross collections.

Venkatesh starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam topped the charts! The action-comedy directed by Anil Ravipudi has already surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office. It is still doing wonders and is expected to storm around Rs 250 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

Game Changer took the second spot. Though the Ram Charan starrer couldn't impress the audience and ended up being one of the biggest loss-makers, it grabbed Rs 178 crore at the global box office. Directed by Shankar, Game Changer was the biggest box office bet of Telugu cinema this year, which baffled miserably at the box office.

The next on the list is Daaku Maharaaj! Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, Daaku Maharaaj secured the third spot by storming around 115 crore at the global box office. The Bobby Kolli-directed mass actioner wrapped its theatrical run with an Average verdict.

Interestingly, the top three spots belong to the Telugu releases. Next in the line is Rekhachithram, which emerged as the first blockbuster in 2025. The Asif Ali starrer Malayalam mystery crime thriller is expected to gross over Rs 58 crore globally by the end of its theatrical run.

The fifth spot belongs to Madha Gaja Raja. The long-delayed Tamil language action comedy surpassed all expectations and hit over Rs 52 crore in 19 days of its run. The Vishal starrer movie will likely wrap its theatrical run at an impressive Rs 56 crore globally.

The next on the list is Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The romantic drama could only collect a total of Rs 16.50* crore gross, that too at the worldwide box office. The Tamil movie bagged a Disaster verdict.

Hindi release Fateh, starring Sonu Sood in the lead role along with Jacqueline Fernandez, couldn't hit the right chords. The stylish action drama, directed by Sonu Sood himself, ended up being a disaster at the box office. It curtailed its business to just Rs 14 crore globally.

Further the list includes the likes of Vanangaan, Choo Mantar, and others. Which one did you enjoy the most? Tell us in the comment section.

