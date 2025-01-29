Sankranthiki Vasthunam Day 15 Worldwide Box Office Update: Venky Mama set to top list of highest collections by senior Tollywood hero

Sankranthiki Vasthunam arrived on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranthi, January 14, 2025. Headlined by celebrated Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati, the action comedy has emerged as a blockbuster during its theatrical run. It is also among the highest grosser Sankranthi movies in Telugu markets. Venkatesh will soon top the list of highest collections for a single movie by a senior hero in Tollywood.

With Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Venkatesh Daggubati will top the list of senior actors who have had highest grossing Tollywood movies. The Sankranthiki Vasthunam star is currently on the second spot. The Telugu action comedy is the first film for Venky Mama in the lead which entered Rs 200 crore club while making him the second senior star to hit the double century at the box office after Chiranjeevi.

Speaking of whom, Chiranjeevi still has most Rs 200 crore plus worldwide grossers among senior actors. The megastar boasts of two movies, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya, which have achieved this feat.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna is in hot form at the box office. Also known as Balayya or NBK, he has had four back-to-back Rs 100 crore plus worldwide grossers namely, Akhanda, Veera Simha Reddy, and Bhagavanth Kesari. His latest release, Daaku Maharaaj, grossed Rs 115 crore globally in its full run.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam To Cross Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Globally

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthunam recently crossed Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. Out of its total earnings, Venkatesh-starrer grossed Rs 180.75 crore in 14 days in India.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has earned around Rs 217 crore within 15 days of its release in global markets. In three days, it will surpass the lifetime worldwide business of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Starring megastar Chiranjeevi, the 2019 film collected Rs 225 crore gross back then.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam In Theaters

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is available to watch in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

