Box Office: Satyaprem Ki Katha does well on day one; Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani target 8.75 crore opening

The Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-led love story, Satyaprem Ki Katha has taken a good start at the box office in India surpassing the pre-release expectations. According to early trends, Satyaprem Ki Katha is targeting an opening in the range of Rs 8.25 to 9.25 crore, which is above 20 percent higher than the pre-release expectations in the vicinity of Rs 7 crore. The film has done the best business in the three national chains, which have contributed 60 percent to the total collections.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani film takes a good opening

The three chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – are looking to score an opening day of approx. Rs 5.50 crore, which indicates a Rs 9 crore opening day. Another multiplex chain, MovieMax, is headed towards an opening day of Rs 12 lakh, as compared to Rs 8 lakh by Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The Rajhans chain, primarily having a presence in Gujarat is also 75 percent higher than the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan film, though that has got to do with the local flavor in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

The opening has been aided by the Bakri Eid factor, but the good sign for the film rests in the fact that there has been a growth in number with every passing show. The afternoon shows were better than morning and the evening were better than noon. There will be a drop in collections on Friday because of the working day factor, but the film will see spikes in collections again on Saturday and Sunday to target a four-day extended weekend in the vicinity of Rs 35 crore.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is expected to show good gains on Saturday

The early reports are largely positive, and the hope is on the same to translate into numbers too in the long run. The jumps on Saturday and Sunday will be an indication of real on-ground reports and then it will be on the crucial Monday test. The start is good and it’s on the film to capitalize on the same over the weekend. The business dynamics have changed in the post-pandemic world, and an appreciated film by the audience has always proved to be the horse meant for a long race.

